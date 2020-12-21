There is doom hovering around Akufo Addo – Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

NPP financier and the Member of Parliament for Assin North Hon Kennedy Agyapong has called on Ghanaians to pray for the President because there is doom around him.

According to the MP, his prophet told him that there are a lot of evil things going in the dark to prevent Akufo-Addo from ascending the presidential throne for the second time.

He went on to explain that, his prophet told him emphatically that these evil agendas can be stopped if people come together to fast and pray.

Speaking on his NET 2 Television, he warned that the people who are burying animals and consulting spiritual entities with intentions of killing the President to stop.

Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that he is fasting till January 7 when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo would be sworn-in as President for the second time and there is calling on Ghanaians to join him.

He concluded that all those wishing the death of Nana Addo to die before his swearing-in would be the first people to die for the president to continue with his term in office.