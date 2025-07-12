type here...
There is no sense in having big buttocks without a Benz- Tilly Akua Nipaa

By Mzta Churchill

King Promis’ Tilly Akua Nipaa has stated that there is no sense in having a heavy backside without a Benz.

Tilly’s comment came following reports that Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay had gone under the knife.

Speaking as a pundit on Peace FM, Tilly lambasted Ghanaians for dragging Wendy Shay unnecessarily, as she asked them to focus on themselves too.

Tilly noted that whether or not Wendy Shay had gone under the knife is nobody’s business.

However, Tilly lambasted Ghanaian women who go under the knife but do not have anything to boast of, as she named a Benz car.

The entertainment personality said that there is no sense in undergoing buttocks surgery but does not have a Benz car.

