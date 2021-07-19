type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThere is no unity between Kumerican artistes - D Black
Entertainment

There is no unity between Kumerican artistes – D Black

By Qwame Benedict
There is no unity between Kumerican artistes - D Black
D-Black and Asaka boys
- Advertisement -

CEO of Black Avenue Music Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D Black has disclosed that there is no unity between the Kumerican artistes who have recently taken over the airwaves.

According to the rapper and businessman, the Kumerican musicians despite attaining success in the music industry individually, they need to rub each other back in other to reach greater heights.

“The Kumerican guys are doing great, but I think they are a little bit divided,” he stated.

He continued: “I believe they should band together and seek a shared goal. You can’t stay on top of music indefinitely. So, as a brother’s star fades, he’s featured on a big song at a specific time to raise him up.”

D-Black however concluded that aside from they not being united the Kumericans boys are doing very well and making their presence felt in the industry.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 19, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.8mph
0 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News