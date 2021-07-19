- Advertisement -

CEO of Black Avenue Music Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D Black has disclosed that there is no unity between the Kumerican artistes who have recently taken over the airwaves.

According to the rapper and businessman, the Kumerican musicians despite attaining success in the music industry individually, they need to rub each other back in other to reach greater heights.

“The Kumerican guys are doing great, but I think they are a little bit divided,” he stated.

He continued: “I believe they should band together and seek a shared goal. You can’t stay on top of music indefinitely. So, as a brother’s star fades, he’s featured on a big song at a specific time to raise him up.”

D-Black however concluded that aside from they not being united the Kumericans boys are doing very well and making their presence felt in the industry.