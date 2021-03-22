- Advertisement -

VRMG boss Edem has taken subliminal shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie after he made mention that there is nothing Sarkodie can do better than him.

Edem was speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi where he shared his views on why Ghana failed to win the Grammy’s.

According to Edem, Ghanaians should not waste their time on such things and rather concentrate on how people can make money from their crafts as some other people do.

He used that opportunity to explain why he launched an attack on Sarkodie on Twitter stating that his friend Sarkodie failed to show up for the video shoot of their song Favour.

When he was questioned by Berla Mundi if he was attacking Sarkodie as a way of promoting the track, he responding in the negative.

Edem made it clear that that was one of the reason why he doesn’t work woth A-list artiste that much but rather focuses on the upcoming ones.

He reiterated that he is an A-List artiste just like Sarkodie and as such, he is on the same level as Sarkodie as there’s nothing Sarkodie can do creatively than he cannot do.