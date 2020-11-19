- Advertisement -

Award-winning actor Prince David Osei has become the latest person to allude to the fact that there is envy in the movie industry.

His comments come a few months after his colleague and mother of one Yvonne Nelson came out to state that her movie ‘Fix Us’ has made it to Netflix but her colleagues are not supporting.

According to Yvonne, one thing that is hindering the movie industry from moving forward is that fact that the is envy and jealousy amongst them.

Prince David Osei granting an interview with Accra based Kingdom Plus FM has confirmed all that Yvonne Nelson said in her previous interview.

Speaking with Fiifi Praat, he revealed that due to the hate and envy in the movie industry one needs to be spiritually fortified otherwise that person would be cut out.

He said: “In every endeavour, People want to be like you, people want to take your place. There is jealousy. A lot of people who don’t know the God they serve will go to any extent to get whatever they want. So if you are the one blocking them then they need to take you out”

He pointed it out clearly that these things came up as a result of people wanting to be big stars in the short possible time and can go all out to make sure they clear all obstacles on their path.