type here...
GhPage News There is too much envy in the movie industry - Prince David...
News

There is too much envy in the movie industry – Prince David Osei

By Qwame Benedict
There is too much envy in the movie industry - Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei-Yvonne Nelson
- Advertisement -

Award-winning actor Prince David Osei has become the latest person to allude to the fact that there is envy in the movie industry.

His comments come a few months after his colleague and mother of one Yvonne Nelson came out to state that her movie ‘Fix Us’ has made it to Netflix but her colleagues are not supporting.

According to Yvonne, one thing that is hindering the movie industry from moving forward is that fact that the is envy and jealousy amongst them.

Prince David Osei granting an interview with Accra based Kingdom Plus FM has confirmed all that Yvonne Nelson said in her previous interview.

Speaking with Fiifi Praat, he revealed that due to the hate and envy in the movie industry one needs to be spiritually fortified otherwise that person would be cut out.

He said: “In every endeavour, People want to be like you, people want to take your place. There is jealousy. A lot of people who don’t know the God they serve will go to any extent to get whatever they want. So if you are the one blocking them then they need to take you out”

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He pointed it out clearly that these things came up as a result of people wanting to be big stars in the short possible time and can go all out to make sure they clear all obstacles on their path.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News