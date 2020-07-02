type here...
There's nothing beautiful in this world than a naked woman – Okyeame Kwame

By Mr. Tabernacle
Okyeame-Kwame
Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor, has revealed in a new video that there’s nothing beautiful in this world than a naked woman.

READ ALSO: With all the ladies I’ve been with, my wife is the most intelligent – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame ‘the rap doctor’ speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom in Accra answering to a caller on the show emphasized that there’s nothing more beautiful on this earth than to see a well-endowed and a beautiful skinned lady fully naked.

His comments come after a caller on the show during his interview questioned why he dislikes using female nudists for his music videos like his other colleague musicians have been doing in recent times.

In reply to that, he said the reason why he doesn’t use such ladies in his videos is that he’s a brand representing a wider spectrum of the music industry besides his kids watch every music video of his so he doesn’t want to create any negative image in their mind about him.

According to him, the sight of a naked woman arouses the sexual desires of having a partner all by your side. It’s indeed a nice feeling to see one, but with someone, you can be proud of.

READ ALSO: I was very broke when I returned from the states – Okyeame Kwame

Hardly would you see Okyeame entertaining naked or nude ladies in his music videos, but he can’t hide his thoughts on seeing the ‘beautiful’ nakedness of a woman.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

