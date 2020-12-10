type here...
GhPage Politics There was no military intimidation of voters in the Volta Region- Koku...
Politics

There was no military intimidation of voters in the Volta Region- Koku Anyidoho

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Koku Anyidoho Koku Anyidoho voting
Koku Anyidoho voting
Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, has debunked unfounded claims that the military was deployed to the Volta Region to intimidate eligible voters during the December 7 elections.

There were several allegations that the sitting NPP government had purposely installed military officers in the region as a strategy to influence the outcome of the polls.

Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho fo the NDC has confirmed that these allegations are false stating that himself and his team observed no form of intimidation while they visited various polling stations in the region during the election.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, he said, “I led the team to the Volta region…I had to be there and observe for myself considering all the information that came around pre-election as regards heavy military deployment in the region as some attempts as it were to intimidate voters. It didn’t happen. Wherever we went in the volta region from the southern belt, the middle belt, and the northern belt, there was no form of intimidation at all.”

He also hailed the Electoral Commission for ensuring a free and fair electoral process commending the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, for her efforts to ensure credibility.

Koku Anyidoho further mentioned that “We come out with solid reports that largely, the election was free and fair and for us at Atta-Mills Institute, it’s not premature to say Ayekoo to Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chair and her team at the EC for rolling out a voting process that has sat well with the Republic of Ghana.”

Additionally, both the Volta House of Chiefs and the opposition NDC prior to the elections had called on the government to withdraw the military from the area.

The government, however, did not pay heed to their plea as it maintained that the military had been stationed in the area to support the Immigration Service in safeguarding the borders.

The Defence Minister stressed that this decision was part of the measures taken by government to control imported COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic.

Source:GHPAGE

