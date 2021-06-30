- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bulldog has asked for the prosecution of Nana Addo and his cronies.

For some time now, there have been constant complaints of insecurities in the country which even got intense after the killing of policeman Emmanuel Osei who was providing security for a Bullion Van.

Ejura in the Ashanti Region has also been in the news for a few days now after a social media commentator was murdered for allegedly trying to make the NPP and the MCE of the area unpopular.

Following his death, youth in the area took matters into their own hands got on the streets to demand justice.

Shortly after they had stormed the streets, military men attacked them leading to the death of two more people with several other injured.

Bulldog who has already expressed disappointment on how Nana Akufo Addo is running the country has taken to social media to share his view.

According to his post, there would be no peace in the country should a new administration take over power in the next election and fail to prosecute them.

His post reads: “The foolishness and wickedness going on presently in this country under the watchful eyes of Akufo Addo and his henchmen if goes unpunished according to the laws of the land when the next administration takes power — I swear there will be no peace in this Ghana.

inhispresence #sikanhyiraadomaseda”

Bulldog was earlier this year arrested after he on live TV stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo won’t finish his second term if he doesn’t pay customers of Menzgold their locked-up funds.