Dancehall dada, Artiste Manager and entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes popularly known as Mr Logic is of the view that the times ahead (the future) for The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – VGMA- looks very blurry.

His reasons are that Ebony’s killers should be found before peace can be restored. Otherwise, there will be no more VGMA.

Analysing his assertions, we can bear witness that since Ebony won the Artist of the Year at the VGMAs, no one has succeeded her through strange circumstances.

The late Dancehall artist won the topmost award at the VGMA which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, 2018, a few weeks after her gruesome accident.

Mt Logic speaking on Hitz FM said; “Ebony’s spirit is very strong. Maybe until we find her killers, she wouldn’t allow us to have VGMA. Last year, look at what happened at the auditorium. This year, VGMA might not happen”.

A look into time; The following year after she won the award which was in 2019, she still maintained her position by utter luck after the award ceremony ended in shreds following the vile fight between two strong Dancehall acts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Is he making some sense with his statements?