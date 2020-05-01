Leo is Coming
Home Entertainment There will be no VGMA if we don't find the killers of...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

There will be no VGMA if we don’t find the killers of Ebony – Mr Logic

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
There will be no VGMA if we don't find the killers of Ebony - Mr Logic
There will be no VGMA if we don't find the killers of Ebony - Mr Logic
- Advertisement -

Dancehall dada, Artiste Manager and entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes popularly known as Mr Logic is of the view that the times ahead (the future) for The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – VGMA- looks very blurry.

READ ALSO: Strongman and Medikal didn’t impress me on ‘Bossu’ – Mr Logic

His reasons are that  Ebony’s killers should be found before peace can be restored. Otherwise, there will be no more VGMA.

Analysing his assertions, we can bear witness that since Ebony won the Artist of the Year at the VGMAs, no one has succeeded her through strange circumstances.

The late Dancehall artist won the topmost award at the VGMA which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, 2018, a few weeks after her gruesome accident.

Mt Logic speaking on Hitz FM said; “Ebony’s spirit is very strong. Maybe until we find her killers, she wouldn’t allow us to have VGMA. Last year, look at what happened at the auditorium. This year, VGMA might not happen”. 

READ ALSO: Mr Logic fires Afia Schwarzenegger & others for insulting Becca’s mother

A look into time; The following year after she won the award which was in 2019, she still maintained her position by utter luck after the award ceremony ended in shreds following the vile fight between two strong Dancehall acts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Is he making some sense with his statements?

Previous articleOpambour finally responds to Obinim’s fmr. jnr pastor accusations
Next articleMedikal pleads with Kennedy Agyapong to have mercy on Obinim

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Medikal pleads with Kennedy Agyapong to have mercy on Obinim

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian hip hop musician Medikal has waded into the ongoing brawl between the Member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy...
Read more
Entertainment

I have silenced Sista Afia – Akuapem Poloo brags

Qwame Benedict -
Video vixen turned actress Akuapem Poloo is currently bragging on social media for shutting up musician Sista Afia. According...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has a mental problem, he needs help – Kofi Asamoah says

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the wake of the social media brawl between comic actor Funny Face aka 'Kasoa Vandamme' and his colleagues in the movie...
Read more
Entertainment

My ex-wife was an angel – Funny Face

Qwame Benedict -
Kasoa Trotro actor Funny Face born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has commended his ex-wife identified as Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim is...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwaisey Pee takes to social media to show off his beautiful daughter

Qwame Benedict -
Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee, born Kwasi Poku Addae, has shown off one of his children for the first time on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face 2nd wife accused of leaking information to his enemies

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's favorite comic actor Funny Face has accused his second wife and mother of his twins of leaking his information...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 1, 2020
Accra
clear sky
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
66 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin disappoints fans in his response to Funny Face

Mr. Tabernacle -
In an earlier post published few moments, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin finally reacted to Funny Face after he said he was going to expose him,...
Read more
News

Rev. Obofour doesn’t sleep at night – Obinim’s fmr. jnr Pastor claims

Qwame Benedict -
A former junior pastor of Obinim, Demon Breaker, who was also a good friend to Rev Obofour, has claimed that Obofour does...
Read more
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh finally reveals the identity of her new lover – All you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
The controversial, outspoken and award-winning actress Tonto Dikeh after she divorced her husband Churchill has finally found love again.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News