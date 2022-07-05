type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsThere would be more difficult times ahead of us - Rev Obofour
News

There would be more difficult times ahead of us – Rev Obofour

By Qwame Benedict
Rev Obofour and Nana Addo with Ken Ofori Atta pose for photo
Rev Obofour and Nana Addo with Ken Ofori Atta
- Advertisement -

As some Ghanaians are hopeful that the government going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reduce the hardship in the country, Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour thinks otherwise.

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel has advised Ghanaians to brace themselves up for more hardship because what they are experiencing now is just the tip of the iceberg.

While preaching to his church members in one of his church branches, Rev. Obofour advised Ghanaians to maintain their composure since what they are witnessing is only a preview of what is due to take place in the upcoming year.

Also Read: Rev Obofour finally addresses reports of marrying a second wife

He predicts that the economy will be substantially more difficult in the coming years than it is now.

Rev. Obofour advised Ghanaians to devise a plan to permanently tackle this issue rather than whine.

The President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo last week in a letter directed the finance minister to meet with the IMF to help alleviate the plight of the country a move which had gathered a lot of comment across the country.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    100 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News