As some Ghanaians are hopeful that the government going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reduce the hardship in the country, Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour thinks otherwise.

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel has advised Ghanaians to brace themselves up for more hardship because what they are experiencing now is just the tip of the iceberg.

While preaching to his church members in one of his church branches, Rev. Obofour advised Ghanaians to maintain their composure since what they are witnessing is only a preview of what is due to take place in the upcoming year.

He predicts that the economy will be substantially more difficult in the coming years than it is now.

Rev. Obofour advised Ghanaians to devise a plan to permanently tackle this issue rather than whine.

The President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo last week in a letter directed the finance minister to meet with the IMF to help alleviate the plight of the country a move which had gathered a lot of comment across the country.