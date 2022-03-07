“There’s no Heaven & Hell; Jesus Christ is just a messenger and not God” – Osofo Kyiri Abosom abandons his Christian faith

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has made a sharp U-turn with his latest controversial statement about Jesus Christ and the existence of Heaven & Hell.

According to the former presidential aspirant, Jesus Christ is just a messenger of God and not God as Christians belief.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kessben FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued that there’s no Heaven & Hell and as such pastors should stop preaching about them.

Putting more emphasis on his contentious Heaven & Hell statement, he further added that Heaven & Hell are right here, right now on Earth.

The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Church also urged Ghanaians and Christians to strive for riches here on Earth and forget about going to Heaven because there’s no such place.

This statement from Osofo Kyiri Abosom has been tagged as blasphemous by Christians on the internet.

According to these angry believers of Christ, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has been possessed by the devil and we should be weary about him.