Talented Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has got his music fans talking after sharing a post on Twitter ladened with ambiguity.

The young star, who is currently facing a lawsuit by his former manager, had suggested in his post that there’s no love but darkness everywhere.

This, he said, while replying to an earlier tweet by Nigerian video director and cinematographer TG Omori, also known as Boy Director.

The backstory of Black Sharif’s statement is not clear, however, many have linked it with the animosity between him and his former investor who has dragged him to court for breach of contract.

A great number of musicians in Ghana have shared their sentiments about the dark side of the entertainment industry, with many citing fake love, hate, ungratefulness, and sabotage among others.

It’s worthy to note that Black Sherif is gradually coming to terms with this fact, but he seems to find a subtle way to convey his feelings.