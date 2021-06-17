- Advertisement -

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, says calls for his immediate resignation from office over the high rate of robbery incidents across the country are needless.

Addressing concerns over the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, the IGP said citizens should be modest in their expectations from the police.

According to the IGP, several developed countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom are still battling with cases of robbery. Therefore, the recent spate of crime in the country, however alarming, is not peculiar to Ghana.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.

The remark comes on the heels of the latest robbery attack on a bullion van by some unidentified armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, who killed a police officer on escort duty and a trader at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh made this statement made during a visit Tuesday, to the family of the late Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by armed robbers on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the van was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after sustaining several injuries.

A woman, who is said to be a teller in the van, is also being treated for trauma at the same hospital.

The incident has left many on social media agitated and concerned about the poor state of security in the country.