Entertainment

There’s nothing like 100% true love – Nana Ama Mcbrown

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Nana Ama Mcnrown has stated in a new hilarious TikTok video that there’s nothing like 100% true love.

According to the award-winning actress, unconditional love is a myth and people hence broke people searching for genuine love should forget about finding one.

As opined by Mcbrown, no one will love you the ma if you’re broke therefore financially struggling people should search for money before they look out for love.

In the short video, Nana Amcbrown echoed that love goes hand in hand with money – Hence, odo kakra sika nso kakra.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is very right because nowadays, women consider the financial strength of men before they agree to date or marry them.

Gone are the days women broke men chances because they believed in their potential, now, it’s either you ‘show working’ or gone and work hard and come back later.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

