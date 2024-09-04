There’s the use of juju in the movie industry – Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian veteran actor, Kwaku Manu, has candidly revealed the dark underbelly of the movie industry, confirming the widespread use of black magic, commonly known as “juju,” among some actors and actresses.

In an exclusive interview with popular blogger ZionFelix, Kwaku Manu corroborated earlier claims made by fellow actress Portia Asare that juju is a reality within the industry.

“Just like in any other industry, some people resort to evil means to destroy others,” – Kwaku Manu stated, pointing out that the practice is not unique to the movie sector but reflects broader societal issues.

In a startling personal anecdote, Kwaku Manu recounted an incident where a veteran actress confided in him that he had been spiritually targeted on multiple occasions, yet remained unharmed.



“She told me I was untouchable because they’ve spiritually tried me many times,” he revealed, suggesting that he had been protected from these malicious efforts.