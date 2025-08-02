type here...
Theresah broke Daddy Lumba’s heart- Mama Acheampong reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Mama Acheampong, the “mother” of late Daddy Lumba has set the record straight on why Daddy Lumba and Theresah did not marry.

Following the decoding of his song dubbed “Theresah”, one question netizens asked was why the duo could not marry.

Many even attributed the late musician’s suffering to the fact that he disappointed Theresah.

However, speaking on Angel FM, Mama Angel refused such claims, stating that what happened was different.

According to Mama Acheampong, Daddy Lumba was still abroad fighting for his daily meals when he got the information that Theresah was getting married to an aged man, a contractor to be precise.

Per the narration given by Mama Acheampong, Theresah was forced to marry the aged contractor, revealing that the marriage badly affected Daddy Lumba.

