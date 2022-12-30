type here...
Shatta Wale recommends GH artists Meek Mill should sign with Dream Chasers

US rapper Meek Mill is in search of a talented Ghanaian artist he could sign.

He has expressed genuine interest in signing a new Ghanaian artist to his Dream Chasers record label.

After performing at the Afronation concert, Meek Mill did not only express his underlying love for Ghana following the warm reception but also said: “he wanted to leave Ghana with an artist.”

While many suggestions have come through from Ghanaians, artists, record labels and celebrities, Shatta Wale has suggested three people Meek Mill should look at.

According to the On God hitmaker, Meek Mill must consider the following Ghanaian artists: Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale added that these artists are super talented and thus Meek Mill should look in their direction.

I WISH MEEK MILKL WORKS WITH THIS 3 ARTISTE FOR ME MDK , KWESI AUTHUR, SARKODIE …. GHANA WE NEED IT … LETS CAMPAIGN FOR THAT AND STOP ARGUING … THANK YOU …

