“They are all fools” – Kuami Eugene goes hard on his critics

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has gone hard on his critics as he can’t swallow anymore of their needless and unwarranted criticisms.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno multimedia, Kuami Eugene described his attackers who have consistently been accusing him of stealing songs as fools.

According to him, only fools think and accuse him of stealing or sampling songs of up-and-coming artistes or already established musicians.

He added that people who harshly criticize him are all a bunch of clueless douchebags.

Surprisingly, he failed to deny stealing or sampling the songs of other artistes making it convincing enough that some of the song theft cases against him are true.

Just three weeks ago, a promising female musician, who performs under the stage name Bhadest Cona accused Kuami Eugene of stealing her song titled “Bolga” and plagiarized it into “Bunker”.

Yesterday also, veteran Highlife musician, Nana Aboagye Da-Costa revealed that he will file a lawsuit against Hiplife musicians, Kuami Eugene and Captain Planet.

In an interview with Adom FM, he asserted they sampled his popular ‘Feeling Bam’ for their ‘Abodie’ track.