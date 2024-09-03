type here...
GhPageNewsThey are chopping your wife wotowoto in Ghana - Pastor Love tells...
News

They are chopping your wife wotowoto in Ghana – Pastor Love tells Obaapa Christy’s current hubby (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor-Love-curses-critics,-Obaapa-Christy-and-her-new-husband,-Frankie
Frankie, Obaapa Christy and critics cursed byPastor Love

Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, has accused his former wife of sleeping with other men despite being married.

As alleged by Pastor Love in a fresh attack, Pastor Love claimed that Nana Franky slept with Obaapa Christy while she was still married to him.

Pastor Love continued that Obaapa Christy easily opens her legs for men to sleep with her.

Obaapa Christy

According to Pastor Love, while Nana Franky is working tirelessly abroad to take care of Obaapa Christy and their kids, she on the other hand is in Ghana sleeping with numerous men.

Pastor Love made these allegations against his ex-wife following her recent interview with Fiifi Pratt where she dismissed the claims that he was her songwriter.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
74.2 ° F
74.2 °
74.2 °
86 %
2.7mph
100 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways