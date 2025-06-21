type here...
They are going to arrest a super rich man in Ghana very soon- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian media personality turned taxi driver, Afia Schwar has stated that if not for their fastness, Ghanaians might be swallowing an unknown insect very soon.

Afia who wades into things that happen in Ghana has reacted to the arrest of Kofi Boat, a business mogul and God father of dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

In a self recorded video that had flown across social media platforms, Afia noted that the arrest of Kofi Boat is just the beginning, shockingly disclosing that many are yet to follow.

According to Afia Schwar, Ghanaians would be taken aback anytime soon because an extremely rich Ghanaian would be arrested very soon.

HAfia gave pieces of information about the yet to be arrested rich Ghanaian, stating that “she is not a politician. He is into gold fraud, gold scam. He is a very rich man. It is going to surprise most people, a whole lot of people. FBI will pick him up. Very very soon”.

