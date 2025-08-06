They are gone, wicked young men- Dr. Bawumia’s fans react to Obuasi plane crash

The fans of former vice president, Dr. Bawumia have reacted to the Obuasi plane crash that has so far claimed 8 lives.

A Facebook user identified as BMW TV, which means Bawumia Must Win took to their official Facebook page to react to the sad incident.

The fan page of the former vice president claimed they were not tickled by the sad incident that claimed the lives of NDC bigwigs.

The fan page labeled the young men whose lives were claimed in the accident wicked, stating that “They are gone. Wicked young men”.