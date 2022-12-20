“They are good-for-nothing old men” – Showboy tears into R2Bees

- Advertisement -

Incarcerated Ghanaian musician Showboy has launched an attack on popular music duo R2Bees.

His attack comes following Criss Waddle’s public uproar about the refusal of the “Adey Mad” hitmakers to be at his show.

Criss Waddle organized the AMG Connect concert in Tema over the weekend. R2Bees failed to show up, and Criss Waddle was not happy about it.

According to him, a friendship must not be one-sided, where he is committed to them but they are not ready to go an inch for him.

Showboy, reacting to the story, stated that he called out R2Bees for being opportunists who are always concerned about what people can do for them but not what they could do for others.

For some reasons I decided not to let my Boyz enter Tema to perform at this year amg concert .i canceled it to prepare them better for next year. spiritually I don’t feel right ! 2023 ,they will be mentally ready for sure. PLEASE GO OUT THERE AND SUPPORT CRISS WADDLE THE TEAM

Showboy also added that he was not surprised about R2Bee’s behavior as he has been a victim before…

Whenever I complain they said am mad . I always told yall r2bees be good for nothing old men that don’t want to see the youth shine aside they gonna benefit …. waddle is crying today..I have cried everyday

A dey cry my own cry .. a dey suffer alone…. free showboy sef is hard for my own niggaz to say it to motivate me . When they down am always there for them . I never changed!!!