They Attended C Confion’s Funeral But Did Not Come To My Wedding- Ghana Jesus Cries Over Disappointment From His Colleagues

By Mzta Churchill

Ghana Jesus has cried over the refusal of his colleague Kumawood actors and actresses at his wedding ceremony.

Ghana Jesus has granted the first interview, answering all questions regarding his wedding and bringing to the limelight what is hidden.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Ghana Jesus has disclosed that he had no plans of inviting his colleagues to his wedding ceremony.

However, what triggered his change of mind was when he attended the funeral of C Confion.

According to him, he was amazed with the number of celebrities; actors, actresses, producers, directors, and musicians that were present at his funeral.

Despite his decision not to inform them, Ghana Jesus claims he decided to inform them because he was optimistic something good would come out of it.

However, things did not go in his favor as he claims most of the actors and actresses he invited did not show up for his wedding.

According to him, he would have swallowed an unknown insect if not for his fastness because he was taken aback looking at the number of celebrities that attended his wedding ceremony.

