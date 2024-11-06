They Do Sacrifices But Hide It From Their Church Members- Man of God Exposes Big Pastors In Ghana

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Prophet Paul Addo has revealed that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to Ghanaian men and women of God.

Speaking in an interview on Kwamz TV, the man of God decided to bring to the limelight what Ghanaian men and women of God do behind the scenes, but when they are publicly speaking, condemn it.

Prophet Paul Addo was speaking about the relevance of sacrifices when he decided to drag in powerful Ghanaian men and women of God.

According to him, it is good for every human to make sacrifices, noting that sacrifices can make one successful in life.

He shockingly disclosed that all the powerful men and women of God we see both on screen and in the physical world have made sacrifices, however, they decided to keep it from their congregants and the public as well.

The CEO of Reformed churibim and seraphim church of Ghana believes that if not for sacrifices, these men and women of God wouldn’t be as powerful and successful as they are.