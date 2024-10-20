They Don’t Want To Pay Me Back The Money They Borrowed From Me- Joe Mettle Cries Out

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has taken to social media to seek advice from his followers and Ghanaians at large.

In a post sighted by Ghpage.com, Joe Mettle shared that someone, obviously a friend contacted him for financial assistance.

He noted in his post that because of the kind of work he does, he decided to lend the person the money without prolonging anything.

According to him, he badly needed the money to sort out certain things, hence, reached out to the person so that if possible, he could take his money back.

Mettle claims ever since he contacted the person for his money, the person has been referring to him as his destiny helper, making him confused about what decision to take next.

He has therefore thrown a question to his fans and Ghanaians, asking them what he should do next.