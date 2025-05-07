type here...
They lack common sense- Akwaboah fires critics

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Jnr has fired shots at social media users.

This comes after the musician and wife were dragged with claims that he looked troubled in a recently shared picture.

Many netizens lambasted the wife of Akwaboah, as they claim she does not give the musician a piece of mind to do things.

Reacting to this, Akwaboah has responded to netizens in thousand folds of what they gave.

According to Akwaboah in a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the people who have dragged him and his wife lack common sense.

Should they have common sense, Akwaboah claims they wouldn’t have spewed nonsense about him and his wife.

