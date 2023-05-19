type here...
They murdered their two kids for juju powers to grow their church
They murdered their two kids for juju powers to grow their church

By Armani Brooklyn
They murdered their two kids for juju powers to grow their church
Empress Lupita and her husband Godfada The Greatest have been accused of killing tier own children to grow their church.

For two days now, the alleged mentally challenged couple have been trending on social media after they went semi-nude on social media.

Apparently, the now idol worshippers were staunch Christians. Godfada The Greatest was even a pastor who has his own church.

Sadly, their two children named Lee Waa and Lee Saa died under mysterious circumstances and that was the beginning of their woes.

It’s currently being rumoured on social media that the couple sacrificed their kids for powers.

Controversial Kumawood star, Oboy Siki has shared his two cents about the whole issue and according to him, they went for spiritual powers from an unknown source to grow their church and that’s what killed their innocent kids.

    Source:GHpage

