Daughters of the first gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo have faced a heavy backlash from social media users.

This comes after a picture of three of the daughters of the president was posted on social media for fans to leave a comment, as to what they think about them.

Some netizens took to the comment section to say that the trio are pulchritudinous irrespective of the makeup they put on.

Meanwhile, a netizen identified as Khalilullah Nasara was taken aback by the beauty comments given by the previous netizens, hence, advised them to be frank with the daughters of the president and stop being hypocrites, telling others to also avoid circumlocution.

Nasara believes that even though when a lady puts on makeup, it makes them beautiful, even with makeup, the three daughters of the president are still ugly.