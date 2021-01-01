They said I copied from a rapper who can’t even rap in English- Cameroonian rapper jabs Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

”A beef” may be brewing between a Cameroonian rapper and Sarkodie as the former calls the internationally acclaimed hip-hop act a ”one way” rapper.

A Cameroonian rapper who goes by the name King B Swag has taken a swipe at Ghanaian rap god Sarkodie in his recent post.

Accused of stealing Sarkodie’s Rapperholic term, King B Swag cheekily mentioned that there is no way he could steal an English term from a rapper who cannot even rap in the language.

Sarkodie, since the inception of his career, has been ridiculed for only rapping in his local dialect as some believed that would hinder him from gaining recognition internationally.

That assertion has been proven as flawed since the rapper has been recognized on some of the biggest international music platforms- winning 3 BET Awards in a decade long career.

However, the term Rapperholic was the title of Sarkodie’s second studio album and later became the name of his annual concert held on December 25th.

King B Swag has a song out titled Rapaholic and, fans have pointed out that he picked that up from Sarkodie.

The Cameroonian added that Rapaholic was derived from the word workaholic so, Sarkodie also derived his term from that word.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has released brand new merch as branded ”Obidi Sunglasses” made in collaboration with a fashion company, Rails of London are going for Ghc200.