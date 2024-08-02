type here...
They seized my phone and withdrew money from my MoMo account – Father in the viral crying video speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
They seized my phone and withdrew money from my MoMo account - Father in the viral crying video speaks

Mr Mensah, the father in the viral crying video has granted an exclusive interview with GhPage following the virality of his emotional video.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, confirmed that he took a loan of GHS 10,000 from Quick Credit for his father’s funeral.

Unfortunately, he got involved in an accident on his father’s funeral day and was rushed to the hospital because he was unconscious.

Grid of Kofi Mensah the man in viral video crying for defaulting a loan
Mensah-Kofi

Immediately after he returned from his hometown, the loan sharks from Quick Credit started pursuing him for the full payment of the loan plus an interest of GHS 4000.

Due to his failure to fulfil his loan repayment, the loan sharks detained him from Kpong and threatened to send him to Kpeve.

They later took his phone and withdrew GHS 100 from his phone before they freed him.

Mr Mensah who is a professional carpenter is now appealing to the general public to bring him work to do so that he can repay his loan.

