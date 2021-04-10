They sent me to a Juju man – Okese1 (Video)

- Advertisement -

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Okese1 has made shocking revelations on how people very close to him took him to a Juju man to destroy him.

The musician speaking on Kingdom Plus FM with Fifi Prat confirmed that there have been several counts where very close people around him have taken him to a Juju man.

Okese1 divulged that fortunately for him anytime those close associates try that on him he is able to detect that because he is empowered in the spiritual realms.

Okese1 who will not disclose the identity of the people he claimed to have sent him to Juju man added that whenever he finds out about that he just walks away from such people.

The musician was speaking in reaction to the current subjectmatter in Ghana after two teenagers allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa last Saturday.

Okese further revealed the practice is not only common among young guys who are desperate to make money but there are also some women who travel the same lenght just to satisfy their selfish desires by using Juju.

