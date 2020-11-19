type here...
They should accept that it’s my time- Lil Win shades colleagues who ignored his TV series

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
It was only going to take a minute before Lil Win addressed his little misunderstanding with Kwaku Manu on the United Showbiz Show hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown on UTV.

In a new video, the Kumawood actor spoke about the events leading to his dust-up with Kwaku Manu on the show.

With the spotlight on his yet to be telecast star-studded TV series, Lili Win stated that he decided to do something out of the ordinary.

Taking inspiration from the late legendary comic actor, Santo’s Efiewura series, Lil win added that he wanted to set a record as an actor.

The entertainer was positive that that had Santo not passed, the Efiewura series would be the most relevant of all time and that he wanted to follow in the legend’s stead.

According to Lil Win, his Cocoa Season TV series currently features over 60 celebrities across the country revealing that there were still some yet to make an appearance.

He addressed the idea that success as an actor and the wealth that came with it had made him arrogant and insolent, and stated that his colleagues in the industry found it hard accepting it is his time.

Lil Win was adamant that his colleague actors and actresses should accept that he is ahead of the pack now and support him instead of being envious and trying to pull him down.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

”I know that I will not be relevant forever but for now, it is my time and my colleagues have to accept that. For some of them whose fame and careers are waning, they should understand that in the same way my career will eventually take a nosedive and I will be prepared for that moment”, he said.

Lil Win expressed his gratitude to Accra based musicians and other celebrities who came to support him.

He said that while he was abandoned by his own Kumawood comrades they came through for him.

