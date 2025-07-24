type here...
“They should delete him also” – Stephen King Amoah’s grandmom speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
The grieving grandmother of the late Stephen King Amoah has broken her silence following the tragic loss of her grandson.

The elderly woman has expressed strong emotions and called for the harshest possible punishment for the alleged killer, Bright Aweh.

During a tense court appearance yesterday, the heartbroken elderly woman spoke to the media for the first time and her voice was heavy with sorrow and rage.

She did not mince words when she called for Bright Aweh to face the ultimate penalty for his alleged crime.

“No mercy should be shown to Bright,” she firmly stated, referencing the pain, trauma, and irreversible harm he has inflicted on her family.

Recalling Ghana’s past under military rule, the elderly woman added, “If this had happened during Rawlings’ time, Bright would have joined his ancestors by now.”

Suspect Bright Aweh Roberts, believed to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, made his second appearance at the Kwabenya Circuit Court today.

The case, which was initially treated as a kidnapping, has now been reclassified as murder, leading to its transfer to a higher court for prosecution. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

