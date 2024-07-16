type here...
“They went to buy indomie” – Lady who saw Nana Yaw & Nana Yaa together speaks (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A young lady named Joan who claims to have met both Nana Yaw and Nana Yaa before the lynching has publicly shared what she saw.

Speaking in a TikTok live session, the lady alleged that she saw Nana Yaw and Naa Yaa on their way back home after going to buy indomie around 11am because their area is usually quite during that time

As explained by the lady, they were both wearing jackets but Nana Yaw had a cap on – Making it hard to ideally identify him.

But she immediately recognized Nana Yaw because she knew him on social media before meeting him via-a-vis with Nana Yaa.

In the words of Joan, Nana Yaw had spent days inside Nana Yaa’s room before the unfortunate incident.

She also disputed Nana Yaa’s mother-in-law’s claim that Nana Yaw jumped their fence and landed in the next house because she lives in that house.

Source:GHpage

