They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

Screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown has for the first time revealed why she stopped using the appellation “Empress”.

The actress has in a recent interview stated that her decision to stop using “Empress” has nothing to do with Gospel musician, Empress Gifty.

The actress disclosed that many have concluded that her decision to stop using “Empress” is because it is an appellation used by the Gospel musician.

Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called disclosed that she had no problem with the musician using the “name” as an appellation.

She noted that, what made her stop using the name was that many other ladies also use the same name.

What troubles McBrown the most is that, the people who use the name use it wrongly and do not keep it neat, so, to protect her brand, she decided to stop using the name.

Meanwhile, the veteran Kumawood actress also refuted speculations that she and Empress Gifty have an issue.