They’ve showed you pepper – Ghanaian tease Asamoah Gyan for leaving the NPP

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has denounced his membership in the New Patriotic Party to focus on humanitarian work.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Ghana’s record goalscorer said he has not been fair to the country’s youth by being affiliated with a political party.

And will now be taking a step back from active politics to focus on independently contributing to empowering the youth of Ghana through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

In February 2024, just weeks after Gyan was spotted at the NPP Presidential Candidate and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign launch.

The 2010 BBC African Footballer of Year was named chairman of Bawumia’s Youth and Sports Manifesto sub-committee.

Last month, he joined the vice president in a campaign walk in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

But, in the statement, the 38-year-old Gyan said his actions have not been fair to the Ghanaian youth, and he will no longer participate in partizan work in the future.

“I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth I am not affiliated to any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my small way.

Nothing political. I wish all the political parties a peaceful election on the December 7 elections. God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you,” Gyan posted alongside the statement.

