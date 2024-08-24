I’ve grown thick skin for attacks on social media – Nana Ama McBrown states

Veteran Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared her thoughts on dealing with social media and how she manages negative comments about her age and career.

In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, McBrown mentioned, “I browse social media occasionally, seeing posts on TikTok, Instagram, and more.

I’ve come across a lot, but it doesn’t bother me. After 24 years in this profession, I’ve learned to ignore criticism.

“Sometimes people say, Nana is old, she’s about 47, and she’s lying. But I know they’ve miscalculated, not me. It doesn’t matter to me. I’ve remained relevant, which is why they think I’ve been around for so long.”

Nana Ama McBrown also shared a personal story, recalling, “I remember watching a mother bathe her child in a basin, and the child was focused.

Now, that child can afford a mobile phone and still sees me on TV. They might feel like life didn’t go well for them, but this woman is still here. They don’t realize I’m also taking care of myself.”

She highlighted, “If someone was eight years old and watched me for 24 years, they’re now 32.

They’ve grown up, maybe enjoying a beer, and still see me. They think this woman is still thriving. But they don’t understand the timeline.”

Nana Ama McBrown humbly added, “I don’t have any formal qualifications in acting, hosting, or anything I do on TV. I learn on the job. I was fortunate to work with a wise man who told me, we are not stars, just ordinary people.”