- Advertisement -

A young man suspected to be a thief has been nabbed at the University of Ghana after a failed attempt to make away with the possessions of some students.

The suspect reportedly broke into the Evandy Hostel Thursday night, February 3, to undertake his robbery operation under the shadows of darkness.

However, luck eluded him when he was busted red-handed by some vigilant students who detected his suspicious act.

A short video in our possession gives an account of the moment the alleged thief was being subjected to punishment in a secret room by some persons whose faces did not show.

The embattled thief was subdued with a shock from a Taser stun gun in an attempt to prevent him from escaping from custody.

Watch video below

This recent development adds up to a number of unwholesome reports emerging from the University of Ghana this year.

A few days ago, the body of a freshman was retrieved from a swimming pool in a drowning incident on campus.

The student, who name has been given as Gideon, drowned while having fun with friends at a pool of the university.

Video on social media gives a very sad narration of the young student’s body being dragged out of the pool after he got drowned.

According to eyewitness accounts, Gideon drowned after he attempted to swim at a depth of 21 feet.

His body was discovered about 20 minutes later floating on the surface of the water.

He was pronounced dead when he was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.