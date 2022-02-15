- Advertisement -

Luck eluded a thief after he was caught stealing from a shop in Accra and made to clear the gutters with his bare hands.

Sources say the young man entered the shop under the pretence of buying some items only to end up stealing but he was caught by the owners of the shop.

Since they didn’t want to hand him over to the police, the owners of the shop decided to make him clean their choked gutter.

The owners failed to provide him with anything to help with the cleaning but rather made him use his bare hands.

In the video available, the young man could be seen cleaning using his bare hands while others were standing there and looking at him

Watch the video below: