Thief shot dead in during attempted traffic robbery

A thief met his untimely death in Brazil last Tuesday after being shot while attempting to rob a driver in traffic.

Citing a trending video, the man approached a vehicle intending to steal from the driver.

However, the incident took a fatal turn when he was shot during the attempt.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect was quickly rushed to the hospital in a bid to save his life, but he later succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

Authorities in Brazil have yet to release the full details of the incident, including the identity of the suspect or the shooter.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter.