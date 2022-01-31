- Advertisement -

Patients in the Tamale Central Hospital’s Female Ward are assessing their losses after a robber broke into the ward early this morning, January 30, 2022, and stole their goods, including phones, ID cards, and cash.

Due to security flaws, the accused thief may have been able to access the facility undetected and escape with the loot without incident.

According to Dr Seidu Fiter, a physician and philanthropist, the hospital’s security is abysmal and urgently needs to be fixed.

“This is not the first of its kind, workers have lost their motorbikes and other valuables to criminals. In fact, almost all wards at the facility do not have their television sets intact because they have been removed by thieves in the night. This is all down to poor leadership at the facility and lack of SECURITY

No security at the main entrances of the facility, no fenced wall and no properly regulated visiting hours at the facility. Now my fear and that of other right-thinking people is that one day, a thief or criminal will enter the hospital and start killing patients when they are asleep. A criminal can enter the hospital and start disconnecting oxygens of struggling patients; he wrote following the theft”.

