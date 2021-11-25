Thieves break into a coffin shop to steal two coffins – Video

- Advertisement -

A gang of notorious thieves have become the talk of town after breaking into a coffin shop to make away with two coffins during the night.

A video that has surfaced online from the coffin shop shows how the lionhearted thieves destroyed a wire mesh that served as a fence for the shop to get to where the coffins were placed.

One of the apprentices who has been taken aback by the situation claimed that he has never seen anything like it in his life whiles speaking on the camera.

This shocking incident is said to have happened in one of the popular suburbs in Kumasi known as Mamponteng.

Netizens have attributed this bizarre form of stealing to the current economic crisis in the country.

According to them, people are so broke to the extent that they are willing to do anything to survive such as stealing coffins.

We are wondering whom these thieves will sell the coffins to as they are not carpenters and would have to answer a series of tough questions from anyone they approach to buy.

