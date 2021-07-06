- Advertisement -

Some items have been stolen by thieves at the Takoradi Harbour District Court.

Information we gathered has it that the court staff reported to work on Monday morning only to realise that some items used in their line of duty have been stolen.

The staff discovered that those behind the daring thievery might have gained access into the affected rooms through the top floor of the courthouse and cut through a wire net attached to one of the back windows.

The floor also had footprints suspected to be those of the thieves.

It was only the system units and UPS that were carried away leaving other expensive machines and court documents.