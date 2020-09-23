type here...
Thieves break into Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s residence

By Qwame Benedict
Reports reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that some theives have broken into the residence of Osofo Kyiriabosom and made away with of his properties.

According to source, the founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) in Kumasi got robbed on Monday, September 22, 2020, and made way with some household items.

Narrating how these thieves were able to gain access into his house, Osofo Kyiriabosom said his metal fence was hacksawed to pave way.

Then when they got to burglarproof window, it was also hacksawed and a gallon lying by was used as the pedestal to transport these thieves into his room.

Counting his losses, Osofo Kyiriabosom said his television seat and other electronic gadgets were stolen while his room was thoroughly ransacked and left in a mess.

According to him, he does not know the source of the attack but believes it may be influenced by his political aspiration.

Osofo Kyirabosom is looking forward to having the nod to lead Ghana in the upcoming December polls.

Although his chances of winning is slim, he believes Ghanaians will vote in his favour.

Source:Ghpage

