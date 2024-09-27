Thieves break into Wanderlust Ghana’s car in Germany

Thieves have broken into the car of the Ghanaian Intrepid group of fun-loving adventurers and thrill-seekers, Wanderlust Ghana, in Germany.

In 2023, Wanderlust Ghana did 10,000 kilometres from Accra through many African countries to London in the United Kingdom through other European countries.

Backed by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority, the team is poised to market Ghana again in their over 30,000-kilometre expedition overland.

The team is currently travelling on another epic journey from Accra to Dubai which will see them travel in 30 days through 30 countries.

But in a Facebook post on Friday, September 27, one of the members of the team Kwame Peprah disclosed that the team was robbed in Krefeld, Germany on their 13th day of the journey to the Arab country.

According to him, the robbers broke into one of the vehicles being used for the adventure, a Tacoma and made away with their pieces of stuff including a passport belonging to a member of the team.

The team have since reported the incident w

“I was dressing up when Saka knocked on my door that the receptionist had called him. The Tacoma has been burgled. Someone smashed the front window and took lots of stuff, including my wallet and possibly Kwame’s passport.”

“We are not allowed to touch the car before the police have had their turn and so at the moment, I’m sitting in a German police station waiting to file a report and go through the processes,” he said.

He said this could impact the trip for one of the team members whose passport and visa were taken away.

“If Kwame’s passport was in the car, I’m sure we can get a new one issued at the embassy in Berlin but the trip may be over for him because the other visas needed along the route will not be easy to reissue,” Peprah said.

