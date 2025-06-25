Things changed for me after I visited Volta Regiom- Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene also known as Rockstar has shared how he become a successful musician.

Kuami Eugene speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio said that life and everything changed for him after he visited Volta Region.

The musician noted that before going to the volta Region, life was very hard for him.

According to him, he was still doing music but not making anything out of it.

However, Eugene disclosed that he last went to the Volta Region with one of his friends for something best known to him.

The musician said that after visiting Volta Region, everything in his life changed, making him the Rockstar he is today.