type here...
Home News 7 Major things gov't must consider before reopening Basic Schools
Source:GHPAGE
News

7 Major things gov’t must consider before reopening Basic Schools

By RASHAD
Nana Yaa Frantomapa
Nana Yaa Frantomapa
- Advertisement -

Deadly COVID-19 has shaken the world for the past four months which Ghana was not spared.

In the process of fighting this pandemic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah gave some directives which included the closure of all schools on 16th March 2020, and schools have remained closed to date.

There is now a consultation ongoing as to how the school environment can be made safe for students to go back to school to continue their academic works without contracting the deadly virus.

Here are 7 suggestions to be considered before considering the re-opening of Basic schools.

1. Urgent need to go back to the Shift System

Classes must be resized to at most 30 students in a class. This is to enable teachers and students to practice social distancing because most schools especially public schools have between 60-120 students in a class.

2. More teachers need to be employed to meet the shift system mentioned above.

3. Adequate PPE must be provided to teachers and students to enable them to protect themselves from contracting the virus in order not to make schools a hotspot area.

4. Projectors should be made available to all schools to reduce talking and ensure a better and easy understanding of lessons. (Favourable alternatives should be considered for schools in areas without electricity).

5. Hand washing must be intensified in schools. Even though most schools are already practicing handwashing, we MUST ensure there are enough veronica buckets, other hand washing items, and alcohol-based sanitizers in every school.

6. There should be no social gathering like morning assembly and worship in the school. If it would be practiced, it must be done at the class level.

7. There should be no external break and games like football, netball etc which would bring the children together.

In all, only final year students should be allowed to resume first as a pilot to see how feasible the blueprints would be.

Nana Yaa Frantomapa
Nana Yaa Frantomapa

Writer: Nana Yaa Frantomapa
(A Professional Teacher)

Previous articleWizkid throws his support behind Davido in beef with Burna Boy
Next articleShatta Wale finally reveals secret behind fallout with militants

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Joseph Yamin sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC 95 million for defamation

Qwame Benedict -
Former deputy minister of sports Joseph Yamin has slapped lawmaker and businessman Hon. Kennedy Agyapong an amount of GHC 95 million for...
Read more
News

Captain Smart officially resigns from Adom FM

RASHAD -
After weeks of speculations and allegations, Captain Smart of Adom FM has officially resigned from the Multimedia Group.There...
Read more
News

Ofankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady – Police

Qwame Benedict -
One of the issue been discussed on various news platforms is the shooting incident in Ofankor where a landlord identified as Victor...
Read more
News

Going to church is a waste of time for me – Kennedy Agyapong

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has opened up as to what made him stop going to church. The MP...
Read more
News

Never establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns

Qwame Benedict -
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as warned businessmen and women never to think of establishing businesses...
Read more
News

Ghanaians are very lazy – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong have passed a remark which has got people asking questions. Hon Kennedy Agyapong...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
100 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

RASHAD -
A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.
Read more
Lifestyle

A look inside the lavish mansion of Nana Agradaa

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Agradaa is trending on social media for putting her beautiful mansion on display on her Instagram page.READ...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News