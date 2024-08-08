type here...
GhPageEntertainmentThings happened between me and Shatta Wale - Efia Odo
Entertainment

Things happened between me and Shatta Wale – Efia Odo

By Qwame Benedict
grid of Efia-Odo-and-Shatta-Wale
Efia-Odo-and-Shatta-Wale

Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has finally admitted that things indeed happened between her and Shatta Wale.

Video vixen Efia Odo and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale had been best of friends in the industry for quite some time and people started suspecting them of having a relationship.

The rumours and allegations started coming up when Efia Odo started spending more time and sometimes sleeping over at the house of the musician after his break-up with Michy.

However, during all those times, the two had maintained in interviews that they were just friends and besties for that matter until they started having issues.

Readers are fully aware that even though the two of them are still cool, they are not as tight as they used to be in the past.

Efia Odo in an interview on Rants, Bants and Confession has disclosed that a lot of things happened between herself and Shatta Wale but she was taken for granted leading to their separation.

She however mentioned that she used to fall in love deeply with all the men that came into her life but they all ended up showing her pepper.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, August 8, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways