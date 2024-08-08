Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has finally admitted that things indeed happened between her and Shatta Wale.

Video vixen Efia Odo and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale had been best of friends in the industry for quite some time and people started suspecting them of having a relationship.

The rumours and allegations started coming up when Efia Odo started spending more time and sometimes sleeping over at the house of the musician after his break-up with Michy.

However, during all those times, the two had maintained in interviews that they were just friends and besties for that matter until they started having issues.

Readers are fully aware that even though the two of them are still cool, they are not as tight as they used to be in the past.

Efia Odo in an interview on Rants, Bants and Confession has disclosed that a lot of things happened between herself and Shatta Wale but she was taken for granted leading to their separation.

She however mentioned that she used to fall in love deeply with all the men that came into her life but they all ended up showing her pepper.

Watch the video below: