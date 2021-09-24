- Advertisement -

For some days now, there has been a rise in broad daylight robberies in the country which has resulted in Ghanaians living in a state of panic and anxiety.

There has been another robbery incident at Weija, a suburb of Accra on Friday, 24th September 2021.

According to an eyewitness account, the robbers who were on motorbikes snatched the victim’s handbag and sped off.

As they drove off, the robbers fired shots into the air.

Currently, the Weija police are at the scene and have also commenced investigations into the matter.

This happens to be the third robbery incident that has been recorded this week.