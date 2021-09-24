Second pregnancy test run on the Takoradi Woman shows she was not pregnant – Police report

- Advertisement -

A new report received in relation to the Takoradi kidnap story has it that the woman who was kidnapped, Mrs Josephine Panyin Mensah upon a second pregnancy test was not pregnant as claimed.

All two tests were carried out at the Axim Government Hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital. It reported that Takoradi Hospital was where Mensah claimed to have gone for antenatal care.

This was done to determine whether Josephine Panyin Mensah was indeed pregnant at the time she was reported missing but all turned out negative, Ghana Police Service has disclosed.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, if it is a third opinion, the police will do it at the apex hospital, being the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This information came up after the missing but found ‘pregnant’ Takoradi woman was transferred from the Axim Government Hospital to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region capital under strict police escort on Thursday, September 23.

Josephine Panyin Mensah has been on admission at the Axim Government Hospital since Tuesday, September 21 when she was found without her pregnancy at the garden of the Jehovah Witnesses’ church at Tolanu, a suburb of Axim.

In the wake of this, the Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM said that Josephine Panyin Mensah has never been pregnant.

He confirmed this after being furnished with preliminary investigations by the National Security.

Again, the Police in a statement said its findings suggest that the supposed victim may have conspired with other persons over her disappearance.

It added that three persons have so far been arrested for further questioning over conspiracy charges.